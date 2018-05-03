Central Ohio Folk Festival returns May 5-6

× Expand Photo courtesy of Central Ohio Folk Music Society

Are you a fan of folk music? Looking for something fun to do May 5-6? Come celebrate 22 years of this local festival at its new location!

The 22nd annual Central Ohio Folk Festival, co-sponsored by the Columbus Folk Music Society, Metro Parks and WCBE Radio, comes to Highbanks Metro Park May 5-6 with an entire weekend of folk arts activities.

The festival will open with a 1960s style sing-along and offers a wide range of folk genres including traditional, old-time, bluegrass, Americana, country as well as more modern singer-songwriter styles. Listen to non-stop folk music, participate in $10 hour-long workshops (registration required) or even jam with local groups at the new Jam Tent.

The Saturday night concert, featuring openers Red Tail Ring and headliner Tom Rush, will be in Kirby Main Tent at 7 p.m., doors opening 30 minutes prior. This concert is an additional $20 for festival-goers, and it's highly recommended that Saturday night concert tickets be purchased in advance here.

Though the workshops and the Saturday night concert require a fee, there are many free activities for festival-goers as well. Enjoy the non-stop sound of soloists, duos, and groups, singing and playing guitar, mandolin, banjo, dulcimer, harp and other instruments free of charge.

The whole family can join in on the fun with a special children's area where performers will lead kids' songs and tell tall tales. There will also be an "instrument petting zoo" where kids can get hands-on experience with folk instruments.

To purchase tickets or find more information about the 22nd annual Central Ohio Folk Festival, please visit www.columbusfolkmusicsociety.org/COFF/coff.html.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.