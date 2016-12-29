Celebrate the first of the year at First Night Columbus

On New Year’s Eve, it can sometimes be difficult to find a party that goes easy on the booze, is family friendly and doesn’t sacrifice fun in the process. COSI’s First Night Columbus checks all three boxes, bringing a mix of excitement, great music and diverse activities to ensure every ticketholder rings in 2017 just the way they like.

The annual First Night Columbus is held inside COSI, which means all the fun of New Year’s Eve combined with the diverse activities and excursions offered by COSI. Don’t miss out on Dec. 31; doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event runs until the clock strikes midnight. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 or day of for $15.

Here are some of the activities and musicians you can expect from First Night Columbus, all included with your ticket:

Mr. Game Room

5:30-11 p.m. in the mezzanine

Tire the kids out with inflatables and interactive games.

Mr. Game Room

5:30-11 p.m. outside

It’s a video game lover’s dream! Three heated trucks will sit on Washington Blvd., filled with video games and flat screens for some game time with friends.

High Wire Unicycle

5:30-7 p.m.

Haven’t worked up the courage to take on COSI’s High Wire Unicycle yet? This unicycle sits on an 84-foot-long cable suspended 17 feet from the ground, and New Year’s Eve is just the time to brave it!

The Shazzbots

6-7:30 p.m.

This kids’ band features both fun and educational music, pulling inspiration from the likes of Sesame Street and Schoolhouse Rock.

Fort Hayes School Band

7:30, 9:15 and 10:15 p.m.

Excitement and energy come with this performance by the Fort Hayes High School band, featuring both covers and original music.

Anthony Mossburg

8-9 p.m.

This contestant from The Voice takes the stage at COSI, singing his award-winning country hits.

Alexis Gomez

9-10:50 p.m.

One of the top 16 contestants on season 14 of American Idol, country singer Alexis Gomez hails from Dayton and will perform in the Gallery 2 at COSI at First Night Columbus.

To purchase tickets and see more available activities at First Night Columbus, click here.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.