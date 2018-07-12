Picktown Palooza celebrates Pickerington July 11-14

× Expand Missie Tong

Picktown Palooza Entertainment July 11 5:30-7 p.m.: Redemption Flood

7:30-9 p.m.: Lords of Literature

9:30-11 p.m.: SlawDog

Redemption FloodLords of LiteratureSlawDog July 12 5:30-7 p.m.: Three Chords and a Beer

7:30-9 p.m.: Iron Rooster

9:30-11 p.m.: Eugene's Axe Three Chords and a BeerIron RoosterEugene's Axe July 13 5:30-7 p.m.: Lift the Medium

7:05 p.m.: Kassi Popcevski for the National Anthem

7:30-9 p.m.: Gypsy Kyngs

9:30-11 p.m.: Night Ranger Lift the MediumKassi Popcevski for the National AnthemGypsy KyngsNight Ranger July 14 1:30-3 p.m.: Soupbone

3:30-5 p.m.: North to Nashville

5:30-7 p.m.: Late Night Alibi

7:05 p.m.: Kassi Popcevski for the National Anthem

7:30-9 p.m.: Red Light Go

9:30-11 p.m.: The Kentucky Headhunters SoupboneNorth to NashvilleLate Night AlibiKassi Popcevski for the National AnthemRed Light GoThe Kentucky Headhunters

Starting Wednesday, July 11 and ending Saturday, July 14, IGS Energy presents all the fun in Historic Downtown Pickerington.

Picktown Palooza boasts live entertainment, a Freedom 5K, a kids’ fun run, and a car and bike show. The Palooza will be featuring Grammy-winning the Kentucky Headhunters on Saturday. Critically acclaimed band Night Ranger performs their 35th anniversary world tour on Friday. A full list of entertainment acts is available on the Picktown Palooza website, www.picktownpalooza.org.

The first Picktown Palooza opened last year, and Pickerington hopes to continue this as a new tradition to celebrate the community that was first platted by Abraham Pickering in 1815. The community wants to celebrate all the growth that has been made in the past 200 years, from its beautiful parks to its transformation of village homes to businesses. Many of the people running this event are volunteers and clearly love to give back to the community.

Four day and single day passes are available for purchase at the gates or online. A four-day pass is $20 and single-day passes are $5. Children 12 and under are free. Four-day passes bought online are discounted to $10. All entertainment is free with the price of admission, and the car and bike show on July 14 is free. Carnival ride tickets are $1 per ticket and unlimited ride wristbands are $20 per day. Passes can be purchased at www.picktownpalooza.org or by calling 614-379-2099.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.