CDT presents A-Z at Fisher Theatre Feb. 23-24

× Expand Photo by Wes Kroninger

Think you have what it takes to be a choreographer?

Put your skills to the test this weekend as Columbus Dance Theatre presents A-Z, an interactive performance where audiences help create the dance shown on stage.

An annual favorite in which audiences are a vital part of the performance, CDT presents 26 dance phrases, ranging from A through Z. Either using a score card or mobile scoring app, audiences then vote on the dance phrases they wish to see performed in the second act.

After audiences select their favorite phrases, jazz pianist Bradley Sowash will perform three different musical pieces. Guests will choose their favorite piece, in hopes of selecting the musical masterpiece CDT performs their chosen dance phrases to.

After votes are tallied during intermission, the second act consists of CDT’s Artistic Director Tim Veach with the dance company choreographing a dance based off the phrases and musical piece chosen by the audience.

This on-the-spot creation continues to be a crowd favorite, and CDT is thrilled to perform with Bradley Sowash on Feb. 23-24.

Their current season, CDT@20, celebrates the 20 years of Columbus Dance Theatre’s involvement in the community, bringing both new and old performances to the lineup. With their season opener this past October to their final show in May, Columbus Dance Theatre is sure to showcase a variety of beautiful works in their 20th season.

Don’t miss your chance to hold the title of contributing choreographer as Columbus Dance Theatre presents A-Z at Fisher Theatre on Feb. 23-24. More information on tickets, show times and CDT can be found here.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.