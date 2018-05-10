CCT presents ‘Annie,' ‘Sunny & Licorice’ thru May 13

Columbus Children’s Theater presents fun for all ages with a sensory-friendly Annie and Sunny & Licorice, a show for children 2-5 years old.

CCT is finishing its run of Annie with a sensory-friendly rendition of the Tony-award winning musical about a young orphan who, despite her hard-knock life, dreams of being part of a family again. This sensory-friendly performance will feature softer lighting and quieter sounds so that everyone can enjoy the performance, especially more sensitive audience members.

Is Annie a little too much for your 3-year-old? CCT’s Theatre for the Very Young presents Sunny & Licorice, a non-verbal show perfect for introducing young children to the world of theater. Sunny, the only orangutan in the zoo, gets a new roommate and it doesn’t go smoothly. Sunny is loud and messy and Licorice is quiet and neat. It’s only when a zookeeper leaves a radio nearby that the pair begins to bond.

CCT performs Annie at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) April 26-May 13. Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Sensory friendly performances are May 5-12 at 5 p.m. and May 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $21-$31.

See Sunny & Licorice at the Park Street Theatre (512 Park Street) May 3-13. Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old.

Tickets for both shows can be found at the CCT Ticket Office, available at 614.224.6672 or www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.