CCT presents ‘Annie,' ‘Sunny & Licorice’ thru May 13

Columbus Children’s Theater presents fun for all ages with a sensory-friendly Annie and Sunny & Licorice, a show for children 2-5 years old.
CCT is finishing its run of Annie with a sensory-friendly rendition of the Tony-award winning musical about a young orphan who, despite her hard-knock life, dreams of being part of a family again. This sensory-friendly performance will feature softer lighting and quieter sounds so that everyone can enjoy the performance, especially more sensitive audience members.
Click here to read about the New Albany Symphony Orchestra's sensory-friendly Saturday at the Symphony series
Is Annie a little too much for your 3-year-old? CCT’s Theatre for the Very Young presents Sunny & Licorice, a non-verbal show perfect for introducing young children to the world of theater. Sunny, the only orangutan in the zoo, gets a new roommate and it doesn’t go smoothly. Sunny is loud and messy and Licorice is quiet and neat. It’s only when a zookeeper leaves a radio nearby that the pair begins to bond.
CCT performs Annie at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) April 26-May 13. Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Sensory friendly performances are May 5-12 at 5 p.m. and May 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $21-$31.
See Sunny & Licorice at the Park Street Theatre (512 Park Street) May 3-13. Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old.
Tickets for both shows can be found at the CCT Ticket Office, available at 614.224.6672 or www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org.
Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.