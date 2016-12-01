CCAD student art on display and for purchase Dec. 3

× Expand Gift tags made by Sarah Moore

If you have put off holiday shopping and are now scrambling to find gifts in time for the art lover in your life, then the Columbus College of Art & Design has you covered.

The semi-annual CCAD Art Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, where the college’s top alumni and students will have their work on display and for purchase.

The Art Fair, which has been going on for decades according to CCAD senior media relations specialist Jeannie Nuss, will include about 100 artists and will feature a wide variety of mediums; paintings, needlepoint, glass, illustrations and more. The artwork will be available for sale, and all of the proceeds from the sales will go directly to the artists.

The exhibit will be open for a first look admission from 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 3, “if you want to get in before everyone else can get the chance,” Nuss says. General admission will follow from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Columbus College of Art and Design was founded in 1879 and is one of the oldest private art and design colleges in the United States. With 12 different bachelor’s degree and two master’s degree options, the school and its Art Fair give an outlet to thriving young artists.

“It gives people in Columbus access to meet the next generation of artist and designers,” Nuss says.

The CCAD Art Fair will be held the Loann Crane Center for Design at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Gay Street. First-look admission costs $20 and general admission costs $5. Proceeds from tickets sales will benefit CCAD student programming.

For more information visit www.ccad.edu or call the college at 614-224-9101.

Zachary Konno is a contributing writer.