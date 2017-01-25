CATCO brings Sherlock Holmes to stage thru Feb. 12

× Expand Scott Douglas Wilson, left, and Connor McClellan perform in CATCO’s "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" Jan. 25-Feb. 12. Photo courtesy of CATCO

How can one of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous and suspense-filled stories be transformed into a comedic crime-solving adventure? The answer is elementary, my dear Watson – at least that’s what the cast of CATCO’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery would like us to believe.

Ken Ludwig’s play, which presents a humorous take on the classic Sherlock Holmes mystery The Hound of the Baskervilles, is set to make its Columbus premiere on Jan. 25 at the Vern Riffe Center’s Studio One Theatre.

Baskerville requires audience members to channel their inner Holmes and hone their observational skills, as the fast-paced play is performed by five actors who portray close to 40 distinct characters. Amid the constant rotating of roles and the donning of deceptive disguises lay clues that could lead to a break in the case.

CATCO Producing Director Steven C. Anderson says he thinks Baskerville will appeal to audience members who enjoyed previous CATCO performances such as The 39 Steps.

“During the 2011-12 season, CATCO performed a Monty Python-esque stage homage of John Buchan’s novel, The 39 Steps, which audiences loved,” says Anderson. “So we’re excited to bring Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery to our fans who love mystery and suspense – with smart comedy mixed in.”

Two preview performances of Baskerville are scheduled for Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. and Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The show runs through Feb. 12.

CATCO will offer three Wednesday matinee performances of Baskerville on Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. Tickets to these shows are $20.

Tickets are $30 for Thursday evening performances, $35 for Sunday afternoon shows and $40 for Friday and Saturday evenings. Discounted student tickets (requiring valid I.D.) are $15 for any performance, depending on availability.

More information about Baskerville, including ticket information and showtimes, can be found on CATCO’s website.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.