Catch ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ on Jan. 11-28

Pack up your family and friends and take a trip through an enchanted forest to visit to grandma’s house, but watch out for the big bad wolf along the way. The Columbus Children’s Theatre (CCT) will be presenting Little Red Riding Hood at Park Street Theatre from Jan. 11-28, offering audiences a chance to enjoy a new telling of a classic fairytale.

This adaptation by William Goldsmith offers a fresh take on the Grimm Brothers’ fairytale with cameo appearances from other classic fairytale characters. Along the way to Grandma’s house, Little Red will encounter other well-beloved characters such as Rapunzel, Snow White, one of the Three Little Pigs and a Steward with a glass slipper. In addition to fun and laughter, this production also promises audience participation, so come prepared join in the entertainment. Recommended for ages 6 and up, the play will run for 60 minutes with no intermission.

Founded in 1963 as the Columbus Junior Theatre of the Arts by Mrs. Howard Bloom and renamed CCT in 1998, their mission is to use theater to inspire and empower children, and teach them discipline, integrity, communication and team-building skills. CCT also strives to promote access to theater to children and families who would otherwise not have the opportunity due to economical or other barriers.

Catch Little Red Riding Hood at the Park Street Theatre at various times from Jan 11-28 with weekday matinees available for school outings and field trips. Tickets are available through the CCT Ticket Office, CAPA Ticket Office or by clicking here.

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.