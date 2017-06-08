Carole King comes to the Ohio Theatre June 6-11

×

Photo courtesy of CAPA

Producers Paul Blake and Sony/ATV Music Publishing are working with CAPA and Broadway in Columbus to present the Columbus premiere of the Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Broadway hit Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

Beautiful opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in January of 2014. Not only has it broken all box office records, but also recently became the highest-grossing production in the theater’s history. The original Broadway cast recording won the 2015 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

The story of Carole King begins back when she was known as Carol Klein, a Brooklyn girl who had to work her way into the record business as a teenager. She then began writing hits for some of the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll, and is now the most successful female songwriter in recent years.

Beautiful will show the audience the true story of King’s journey, from when she was a part of the songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with other writers, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in music history.

While experiencing Carole King’s journey, Derek McLane will show off his work with his set design and the cast will showcase the incredible costume designs of Alejo Vietti.

The Broadway performance will be at the Ohio Theatre from June 6-11 at various times. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center, which is located at 39 E. State St., or at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone, at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

