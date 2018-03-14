CAPA presents The High Kings for one night only

× Expand Photo courtesy of Daly Communications

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day weekend by enjoying a little bit of Ireland right here in Columbus.

Irish folk group The High Kings will bring traditional Irish ballads, as well as some original sounds, to the Lincoln Theater this Friday, March 16.

Comprised of four members, Finbarr Clancy, Brian Dunphy, Martin Furey and Darren Holden, The High Kings got its start ten years ago when Dave Kavanaugh brought the musicians together for a PBS special.

The musicians clicked and the band found overnight success with their self-titled debut album reaching No. 2 on Billboard’s World Music Chart. The High Kings filled a void that had been left by previous Irish folk bands; fans were thrilled to see another young band take up the mantle.

Spurred by this support, The High Kings toured internationally and released a live DVD and three more albums: Memory Lane, Friends For Life, and Grace & Glory.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aidan Oliver Weldon The High Kings Studio Rehearsal Photography

The band has steadily built a following over the last decade, not only for themselves but for Irish folk music as a whole. From small venues to large halls, The High Kings has found success in a way that no one previously thought possible. In addition to the traditional tunes, The High Kings has also found success with original music that resonates with older and newer generations alike.

The High Kings will perform Friday night, March 16 at 8 p.m. in the Lincoln Theater. Tickets can be purchased at www.columbus-theatre.com or via Ticketmaster.

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.