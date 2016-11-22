CAPA & Nebraska Theatre present A Christmas Carol

× Expand Photos courtesy of Nebraska Theatre Caravan

The holiday season is upon us, and what would this season be without the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge? Thanks to CAPA and the Nebraska Theatre Caravan, Nov. 25-27 there is a chance to see Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. An annual tradition for more than 30 years, this is an event you won’t want to miss out on.

An ensemble of talented actors and musicians will perform the story of Ebenezer and his unique chance to right the wrongs of his past. Five shows including nearly two-dozen traditional Christmas melodies including “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Good King Wenceslaus,” “Away in a Manger” and “Here We Come A-Wassailing” will be performed at the Palace Theatre throughout the weekend.

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is the perfect family outing this season and the Nebraska Theatre Caravan is sure to enchant audiences. See the thrilling tale of ghosts and memories past in 19th century London and discover the true meaning of Christmas with the whole family.

One of two touring companies for the Omaha Community Playhouse, the Nebraska Theatre Caravan performs each November and December throughout the Midwest, South and East Coast. Thanks to a partnership with a professional company, the caravan is able to tour in over 600 cities in 49 states and four Canadian provinces.

Tickets range from $22 to $32 are available for purchase at the CAPA ticket center, all Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.com. CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Jenny Wise is a contributing writer.