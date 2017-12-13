CAPA brings 'Rudolph' to Palace Theatre Dec. 16-17

× Expand Photo courtesy of Character Arts

The holiday season is filled with tradition, stories and song, and the Palace Theatre is lit up with all three of those things year-round. However, the Palace will once again feature a Christmas favorite, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, as Broadway in Columbus brings together all of the warm, fuzzy feelings of friendship, understanding and heroism.

Based off of the longest-running and highest-rated holiday TV special of all time, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will forge its way to the Palace Theatre on Dec. 16 and 17 at various times.

The well-known, widely-loved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer tells the story of Rudolph, a reindeer in the North Pole shunned for his abnormal bright, red nose. Though he’s ousted from the Reindeer Games and ostracized by the other reindeer, when a storm rolls in on Christmas Eve and Santa Claus is unable to see through the storm, Rudolph’s nose comes in to save the day.

The 1964 television classic was created in stop-motion animation, and has become a holiday tradition for families across the world for more than 50 years since. The joy of the TV version will be translated perfectly onto the stage, but the impact of seeing the beloved characters from Rudolph come to life on the stage is incomparable. The Abominable Snow Monster is a highlight, standing at over 12 feet.

Another joy of seeing the show on the stage rather than the television is the performance of stand-out songs such as “Fame and Fortune” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is a wonderful new way to experience this family tradition,” says producing partner Jonathan Flom. “This show entertains, and at the same time, helps spread the important and timeless message that we should celebrate our differences.”

Rudolph: The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its way to the Palace Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center, all Ticketmaster outlets or by clicking here.

