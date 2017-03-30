Cabaret comes to the Ohio Theatre thru April 2

×

× Expand The 2017 national touring production of Roundabout Theatre Company's 'Cabaret'

“What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. … Come to the cabaret.” That is, Cabaret the musical.

Presented by the critically acclaimed Roundabout Theatre Company, the Tony Award-winning production of the classic 1966 Broadway musical will be at the Ohio Theatre through April 2.

Cabaret is set in pre-World War II Germany and tells a story about following your heart in times of struggle. But what’s a story without song and dance? Music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, the classic musical will include the famous songs like “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.”

Roundabout’s originally Cabaret production debuted on Broadway in 1998 and went on national tour in 1999. Directed by Sam Mendes and co-directed and choreographed by Rob Marshall, this is Roundabout’s longest-running musical, which has won multiple Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

Roundabout was founded in 1965 as small 150-seat theater in New York City and has since grown to an internationally recognized non-profit theater company. Through the years, the company has accepted more than 35 Tony Awards and has featured well-known actors like Alan Cumming, Liam Neeson and Emma Stone.

The current production of Cabaret stars Jon Peterson, known for rolls in CATS, A Chorus Line and The Sound of Music on London’s West End, and Leigh Ann Larkin, who performed on Broadway in Gypsy and A Little Night Music.

“So leave your troubles outside.” Cabaret will be performed at the Ohio Theatre; show times vary throughout the week, but feature mainly even performances with afternoon showings this weekend. Tickets start at $34 and can be bought at the CAPA Ticket Center, online or via phone call. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.