Broadway in Columbus reveals 2017-18 season

Photo by Amanda DePerro
School of Rock
- Oct. 10-15, 2017
- Ohio Theatre
Waitress
- Nov. 7-12, 2017
- Ohio Theatre
Chicago starring NFL legend Eddie George
- Feb. 6-11, 2018
- Palace Theatre
An American in Paris
- March 6-11, 2018
- Ohio Theatre
Photo by Amanda DePerro
Amy Decker sings "Hello, Young Lovers" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I at PNC Broadway in Columbus' 2017-2018 season reveal on March 23.
The King and I
- April 24-29, 2018
- Ohio Theatre
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
- Dec. 16-17, 2017
- *Season option
The Phantom of the Opera
- Jan. 3-14, 2018
- *Season option
The Book of Mormon
- May 22-27, 2018
- *Season option
Photo by Amanda DePerro
Hamilton: An American Musical
- Date and location TBA
- *Will be featured in Broadway in Columbus' 2018-19 season
The record-setting Hamilton: An American Musical, with music, lyrics and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will wow Columbus audiences during Broadway in Columbus' 2018-19 show. Hamilton racked up an unprecedented 16 Tony nominations, and took home 11, including Best Musical. Date, ticket pricing and more information to come as the 2018-19 season nears.
More Information
For more information about the 2017-18 PNC Broadway in Columbus season, or to purchase a package, click here. Subscribers to the 2017-18 season will have first access to tickets to Hamilton when renewing their 2018-19 subscription.