Broadway in Columbus reveals 2017-18 season

School of Rock

  • Oct. 10-15, 2017
  • Ohio Theatre

Waitress

  • Nov. 7-12, 2017
  • Ohio Theatre

Chicago starring NFL legend Eddie George

  • Feb. 6-11, 2018
  • Palace Theatre

An American in Paris

  • March 6-11, 2018
  • Ohio Theatre

The King and I

  • April 24-29, 2018
  • Ohio Theatre

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

  • Dec. 16-17, 2017
  • *Season option

The Phantom of the Opera

  • Jan. 3-14, 2018
  • *Season option

The Book of Mormon

  • May 22-27, 2018
  • *Season option

Hamilton: An American Musical

  • Date and location TBA
  • *Will be featured in Broadway in Columbus' 2018-19 season

The record-setting Hamilton: An American Musical, with music, lyrics and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will wow Columbus audiences during Broadway in Columbus' 2018-19 show. Hamilton racked up an unprecedented 16 Tony nominations, and took home 11, including Best Musical. Date, ticket pricing and more information to come as the 2018-19 season nears.

For more information about the 2017-18 PNC Broadway in Columbus season, or to purchase a package, click here. Subscribers to the 2017-18 season will have first access to tickets to Hamilton when renewing their 2018-19 subscription.

