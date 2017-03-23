Broadway in Columbus reveals 2017-18 season

×

× Expand Photo by Amanda DePerro

School of Rock

Oct. 10-15, 2017

Ohio Theatre

Waitress

Nov. 7-12, 2017

Ohio Theatre

Chicago starring NFL legend Eddie George

Feb. 6-11, 2018

Palace Theatre

An American in Paris

March 6-11, 2018

Ohio Theatre

× Expand Photo by Amanda DePerro Amy Decker sings "Hello, Young Lovers" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I at PNC Broadway in Columbus' 2017-2018 season reveal on March 23.

The King and I

April 24-29, 2018

Ohio Theatre

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Dec. 16-17, 2017

*Season option

The Phantom of the Opera

Jan. 3-14, 2018

*Season option

The Book of Mormon

May 22-27, 2018

*Season option

× Expand Photo by Amanda DePerro

Hamilton: An American Musical

Date and location TBA

*Will be featured in Broadway in Columbus' 2018-19 season

The record-setting Hamilton: An American Musical, with music, lyrics and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will wow Columbus audiences during Broadway in Columbus' 2018-19 show. Hamilton racked up an unprecedented 16 Tony nominations, and took home 11, including Best Musical. Date, ticket pricing and more information to come as the 2018-19 season nears.

More Information

For more information about the 2017-18 PNC Broadway in Columbus season, or to purchase a package, click here. Subscribers to the 2017-18 season will have first access to tickets to Hamilton when renewing their 2018-19 subscription.