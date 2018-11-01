Broadway’s Aladdin flies into Columbus through Nov. 4

× Expand Photo by Deen van Meer Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Aladdin, the US tour, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin: Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie), (Jasmine), (Sultan) directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

Through Nov. 4, experience "A Whole New World" as Aladdin comes to the Ohio Theatre.

Presented by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and PNC Broadway in Columbus, Aladdin is an exciting adaption of the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name. With Clinton Greenspan starring as Aladdin and Lissa deGuzman as Jasmine, this year’s cast puts on a magical production of the classic story about a poor young man who seeks the heart of Princess Jasmine through the help of a genie.

With choreography by director Casey Nicholaw, music by Alan Menken (Newsies), a book by Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), and lyrics by Tim Rice (The Lion King), Beguelin and the late Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), this production is one you can’t miss. The star-studded design team features sets, costumes and lighting by Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). USA Today calls the musical “Pure Genie-Us,” and the New York Times hails it as “Extravagant.”

The show was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Choreography during its opening year in 2014. It is currently running on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, as well as in theaters around the nation.

Aladdin lasts nearly three hours and is jam-packed with comedy, both old and new songs, and all your favorite characters including Jafar, the Sultan and – of course – Genie.

This weekend’s showtimes are Friday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.50 each and can be ordered online at ticketmaster.com, by phone via the CAPA Ticket Center at 614-469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State Street. Come see a “whole new world” with Aladdin’s final weekend at the Ohio Theatre!

Kendall Lindstrom is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.