Bring the best furry friend to WAG! Fest Aug. 18

Photo courtesy of WAG! Fest
Photo courtesy of WAG! Fest
For most of us, dogs are much more than animals – they’re companions who brighten days, console weary hearts and make the best cuddle buddies. And what’s one of the best ways to appreciate and celebrate something? A festival.
This Saturday, Aug. 18, grab your fluffy companion and a leash because the WAG! A Dog-Friendly Festival is back for another year. Classified as the largest event in Ohio that helps dogs in need, this free festival brings dog enthusiasts and more than 100 exhibitors – like rescue groups, adoption organizations, dogs-focused stores and artwork, training academies, and more – together.
Hosted by the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, the event is held at Darby Bend Lakes Area in Hilliard and also includes events and activities starting at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to make homemade dog treats, enter your pup in the WAG! TOP DOG Contest, watch a disc or dog agility demonstration, and more.
Take note though, the festival has guidelines in order to provide a safe, dog-friendly environment.
- No pets other than dogs are permitted
- Dogs must be under the control of their owners at all times
- All visiting dogs must be current with vaccinations – papers or tags of proof should be brought
- Dogs that show aggressive nature should not participate – WAG! recommends only bring spayed or neutered dogs to discourage this behavior
- All dogs must be leashed expect when at the Water Bark Beach swim area
- Leash should be no longer than six feet, and retractable leashes are discouraged
- Be prepared to pick up waste deposited by your dog
- Pong, pinch, spiked or choke collars are not permitted in order to prevent injury while playing
- Children should be educated on how to approach a different array of dog personalities and sizes
- Do not feed other dogs without the owner’s permission
- All Metro Park rules and guidelines apply
For more information on WAG! A Dog-Friendly Festival, visit www.wagfest.com.
Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.