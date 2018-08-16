Bring the best furry friend to WAG! Fest Aug. 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of WAG! Fest

For most of us, dogs are much more than animals – they’re companions who brighten days, console weary hearts and make the best cuddle buddies. And what’s one of the best ways to appreciate and celebrate something? A festival.

This Saturday, Aug. 18, grab your fluffy companion and a leash because the WAG! A Dog-Friendly Festival is back for another year. Classified as the largest event in Ohio that helps dogs in need, this free festival brings dog enthusiasts and more than 100 exhibitors – like rescue groups, adoption organizations, dogs-focused stores and artwork, training academies, and more – together.

Hosted by the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, the event is held at Darby Bend Lakes Area in Hilliard and also includes events and activities starting at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to make homemade dog treats, enter your pup in the WAG! TOP DOG Contest, watch a disc or dog agility demonstration, and more.

Take note though, the festival has guidelines in order to provide a safe, dog-friendly environment.

No pets other than dogs are permitted

Dogs must be under the control of their owners at all times

All visiting dogs must be current with vaccinations – papers or tags of proof should be brought

Dogs that show aggressive nature should not participate – WAG! recommends only bring spayed or neutered dogs to discourage this behavior

All dogs must be leashed expect when at the Water Bark Beach swim area

Leash should be no longer than six feet, and retractable leashes are discouraged

Be prepared to pick up waste deposited by your dog

Pong, pinch, spiked or choke collars are not permitted in order to prevent injury while playing

Children should be educated on how to approach a different array of dog personalities and sizes

Do not feed other dogs without the owner’s permission

All Metro Park rules and guidelines apply

For more information on WAG! A Dog-Friendly Festival, visit www.wagfest.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.