Brian Regan set to perform at Palace Theatre Jan. 26

Need to end your week with a good laugh?

This event will keep you rolling straight into the weekend. Comedian Brian Regan will perform at the Palace Theatre this Friday, Jan. 26.

Since the launch of his career in 1995, Regan has set ground breaking records in the comedic world. His clean, witty and relatable humor has kept audiences laughing for more than 20 years.

From his first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in 1995 to now, Regan has made 28 appearances, the most of any comic. He also shared his comedic talents on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2017.

His nonstop tours began in 2005 and have continued to expand his fan base, with shows visiting close to 100 cities each year. Regan’s performances have sold out a number of beautiful venues, such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

In 2007 and 2008, Regan’s career continued to progress with the release of two hour-long specials on Comedy Central. His lively broadcasted stand-up special Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Musical Hall made Comedy Central history in 2015.

October 2017 proved to be an outstanding month for Regan, with the release of his Netflix special Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers and his appearance in the Audience Network’s premiere of Loudermilk. His passion for comedy, proven quite durable over the past two decades, can only continue in his 2018 tour.

Regan’s nonstop tour running from January to June will visit 31 cities across the U.S. His stop in Columbus takes place in the early stages of his six-month tour. Hear this comedic genius for yourself at the Palace Theatre on Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. More information on tickets, show times and locations can be found by clicking here.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.