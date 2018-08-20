Break from stress at Breakaway Festival Aug. 24-25

× Expand Lil Yachty at Breakaway Music Festival. Photo courtesy of Tyler Church

Breakaway Music Festival Local Performers Friday Sar3hob

Uhziz

Effee

Tae and The Waves



Saturday The Emperor Chaz

Blush

MOUF Worldwide

VaanceEmogee

KMB

Effee

Cryztal Gridz

Wrex



Sunday Giovanny

Jayswifa

iB-Rease The Harley Boys

Lil Loski



For its fourth year running, the Breakaway Columbus Music Festival is back and with a carefully tuned line-up.

Exploring the intersection of hip-hop and electronic music, the festival will feature a variety of local artists, pop sensations and impressive names in the world of electronics and R&B music.

The Schedule

The first day kicks off with headlines by electropop singer/songwriter Halsey, followed by up-and-coming R&B artist Khalid. Other musicians throughout the day include Quinn XCII, London On Da Track, Drezo and more.

On Saturday, jam out with groups and artists like Loud Luxury, Phantoms and Gashi. ODESZA, an indietronica group, and Kaskade, a solo artist creating electro house music, will headline in the evening.

The final day features artist like Jaden Smith, Livvia and Flatbush Zombies who will fill the stadium with a variety of music genres. The final evening of the festival will get extra loud with a headlining performance by Migos – a Grammy-nominated hip-hop and trap trio from Atlanta. The group released its newest album, Culture II, back in January 2018 and is ready to hit the Columbus stage with music from the popular record.

For more information about the Breakaway Columbus Music Festival, or to purchases single day or three-day passes visit www.breakawayohio.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.