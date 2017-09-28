Bob Seger hits Nationwide Arena on Sept. 30

×

× Expand Photo courtesy ROMAIN BLANQUART/Detroit Free Press

Legendary singer, songwriter and rock artist, Bob Seger, will be performing in Columbus with the Silver Bullet Band on Sept. 30 at Nationwide Arena, making the capital city a stop along his Runaway Train Tour.

The tour began in June on the back of the most recent Greatest Hits album being certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America for reaching 10 million albums sold across the U.S.

Having been honored with Billboard’s Legend of Live award back in 2015, and with a live performance career that spans decades, fans can expect yet another mind-blowing performance from a true rock legend. There has been heavy speculation that the Runaway Train Tour will be Seger’s victory lap before retiring, so this may be your last chance to see Seger and the Silver Bullet Band live.

During the tour, Seger will be performing a selection of career-spanning hits, including “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” and “Night Moves.”

Opening the show will be Nancy Wilson, most notably known for being at the core of legendary rock band Heart with her sister, Ann Wilson. Nancy Wilson will be performing a solo set, with a mix of solo songs and songs she wrote as part of Heart.

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com, and prices range from $58 for balcony seats to $425 for floor seats. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show is tentatively set to start at 9 p.m.

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.