Beyoncé and Jay-Z take the Shoe by storm Aug. 16

If you hear buzzing this week in Columbus, don’t worry – it’s just the Beyhive.

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have teamed up to bring their On the Run II tour across the world, and they’ll make a stop in Columbus on Aug. 16 at the Ohio Stadium.

On the Run II (OTR II) follows the success of the couple’s original On the Run tour, a six-week, sold-out summer 2014 tour. Since then, Beyoncé released her sixth solo album, Lemonade; and Jay-Z released 4:44, his thirteenth studio album. Both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Houston-born Beyoncé is a true renaissance woman. Singer, actor, producer, writer, rapper, dancer and more; Beyoncé seems to do it all, and do it effortlessly. She garnered international fame with Destiny’s Child in the ’90s before breaking off as a solo artist.

Like his wife, New York City’s own Jay-Z saw fame in the ’90s. One of the world’s most acclaimed rappers, Jay-Z isn’t just a musician but an entrepreneur and record producer. He is the owner of a sports bar, co-creator of a clothing line, is previous president of Def Jam Recordings and founder of Roc Nation, but the resume doesn’t end there.

While the start of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship remains somewhat mysterious, the pair has been collaborating since long before their 2008 wedding. They appear in numerous music videos together including “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Crazy in Love” and “Upgrade U.”

On the OTR II tour, the pair perform under the name the Carters, and will be performing songs off of their own solo projects as well as their joint album, Everything is Love, which released in June.

The Carters take the Ohio Stadium on the OTR II tour on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or by clicking here.

