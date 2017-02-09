BalletMet soars in with high-flying Peter Pan Feb. 10-12

How do you get to Neverland? Head toward the second star to the right and then straight on ‘til morning. Or, visit the Ohio Theatre Feb. 10-12 for BalletMet’s premiere of Peter Pan.

Based on characters brought to life by Scottish writer J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan draws inspiration from a variety of retellings, including the 1953 animated Disney movie that reimagined the classic tale.

“Of course this is such a famous book, a famous play, a famous movie – so what I had to do was look at it as a piece of dance theater, non-verbal theater. You have to decide how you want it to look, the characterizations," says Peter Pan choreographer Michael Pink. “Then it's really just about getting the team together and creating this exciting adventure."

The ballet, which has a runtime of approximately two hours and 15 minutes, follows the adventures of Wendy, Michael and John Darling in a world of magic and everlasting youth. Accompanied by their effervescent guide, Peter Pan, and his fairy, Tinker Bell, the children meet the mischievous Lost Boys and battle the evil Captain Hook and his villainous band of pirates.

BalletMet executive director Sue Porter says the blending of aerial choreography and creative stage effects will appeal to audience members of all ages.

“The child in each of us will come to life when this beloved classic takes the Ohio Theatre stage,” Porter says. “Expect to see flying dancers, a full pirate ship that sails on stage and a life-size alligator as the story comes to life.”

BalletMet’s production of Peter Pan will be performed at the Ohio Theatre on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 at 2 and 8 p.m., and on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets, which range from $29 to $91, are available at the CAPA ticket center, located at 39 E. State St. They can also be purchased online via Ticketmaster and over the phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

An opening night dinner with Pink and lighting designer David Grill will be held on Feb. 10 at the Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square. Tickets for this Dine with the Artists event are $70 for the dinner, and $130 for the dinner and a ticket to that evening’s performance of Peter Pan. Interested guests can RSVP here.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.