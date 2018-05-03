BalletMet presents Dorothy and the Prince of Oz May 4-6

× Expand Photo courtesy of BalletMet Columbus

Dorothy returns to the Land of Oz this weekend, but instead of ruby slippers, she’s sporting pointe shoes.

For their final show of the 2017-2018 season, BalletMet presents Dorothy and the Prince of Oz. The production has been under works for more than four years, but after hard work from the dancers, artistic staff, musicians and more, this wholesome ballet is ready for its big debut at the Ohio Theatre.

The storyline focuses around Dorothy, who must rescue the Prince of Oz before tragedy strikes quarreling kingdoms. Characters like Glinda, Scarecrow, and the king and queen of the featured prince, also light up the stage.

The two-act show features original choreography by Edwaard Liang, the artistic director of BalletMet, and is accompanied by a thrilling score arranged by composer Oliver Peter Gaber.

And for a jaw-dropping moment, professional puppeteer Basil Twist helped bring the set to life with intricate human-sized dogs and flowing white swan puppets that dance across the stage.

A preview of the ballet can be found on BalletMet’s website, along with behind-the-scenes content and how the production came to life in the studio. To learn even more about the shows production secrets and magic, Dine with the Artists tickets are still available. Ticketholders will enjoy a homecooked dinner with BalletMet’s Artistic Staff before the Friday evening performance. To learn more about the dining experience, click here.

Dorothy and the Prince of Oz will run Friday through Sunday at various time. Click here for more information on the show, tickets and showtimes.

