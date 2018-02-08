BalletMet performs Giselle at the Davidson Feb. 9-17

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda and BalletMet

Starting Feb. 9, BalletMet will captivate your heart and soul with the premiere of Giselle.

In 1841, this haunting tale made its first appearance at the Ballet du Théâtre de l'Académie Royale de Musique at the Salle Le Peletier in Paris, France. The return of this inspiring masterpiece will leave audiences in awe, stealing many hearts along the way.

Choreographed by Edwaard Liang and set to Adolphe Adam’s score, Giselle tells the story of a peasant girl’s quest for true love in two dramatic acts.

Known as the beautiful peasant girl in this classic tale, Giselle dies of a broken heart when she discovers her true love, Loys, has betrayed her with a noblewoman. Loys, formally known as nobleman Albrecht, disguises himself as a peasant in hopes of earning Giselle’s love. As many will see, his plan takes a drastic turn. He visits Giselle’s grave one evening to pay his respects, but the encounter he faces at her grave is anything but comforting.

Ranked among the nation’s 20 largest ballet companies, BalletMet is sure to provide a jaw-dropping and unforgettable experience.

With Giselle falling in the midst of their lineup, BalletMet is proud to showcase this beloved work, along with many others, in their 40th season. Since their beginning in 1978, BalletMet has showcased more than 150 world premiers. They stage approximately 60 to 70 shows in Columbus and on tour every year.

Come and be mesmerized as BalletMet takes the stage with their performance of Giselle at the Davidson Theatre Feb. 9-17. More information on tickets and show times can be found here.

