BalletMet to perform at Rhythm on the River Aug. 25

Join BalletMet in celebrating their 40th anniversary with an evening of dance, set amidst the backdrop of downtown Columbus and the Scioto river.

This weekend, BalletMet is putting on a free production along the Scioto Mile as a part of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department’s Rhythm on the River series.

BalletMet’s performance is on Aug. 25, and will feature snippets of some of the most iconic moments from BalletMet’s upcoming season.

The performance is filled with both company and world premieres, featuring cutting-edge works from choreographers Ohad Naharin, Jerome Robbins, Andrea Schermoly and from BalletMet’s own artistic director, Edwaard Liang.

BalletMet’s production is the final event in the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department’s Rhythm on the River series, which held a series of musical acts on select Fridays in Bicentennial Park throughout the summer season.

BalletMet’s performance begins at 8 p.m., but feel free to come earlier and enjoy food and drink from a wide variety of vendors that will be stationed all throughout Centennial Park. Vendors include Donatos Pizza and the Recreation and Parks Strawberry Food Truck with special edition menus prepared by guest chefs.

Proceeds from the food truck sales will benefit the department’s free meal programs. Food and beverage sales begin at 6:30 p.m.

For details and more information about Rhythm on the River and other Scioto Mile programming, visit www.sciotomile.com.

For more information about BalletMet and future performances, visit www.balletmet.org.

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.