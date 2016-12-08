BalletMet’s The Nutcracker an essential tradition Dec.9

× Expand Jennifer Zmuda

A most beloved holiday production is back.

BalletMet’s The Nutcracker will be performed at the Ohio Theatre from Dec. 9-24. This one hour and 50 minute production will bring back all beloved characters such as Clara and Fritz Stahlbaum, Herr Drosselmeyer, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince.

The Nutcracker, despite its 1892 premiere, was not as successful a ballet as it is now, Tchaikovsky’s score being more notable than the ballet itself. However, the production has gained popularity steadily since the late 1960s and is now a staple of the holidays.

Young Clara is excited on Christmas Eve, but doesn’t know the magical adventure that awaits her before the night ends. The fantasy appears to be a dream, but is it really? When toymaker Herr Drosselmeyer, Clara’s godfather, gives Clara a beautiful wooden nutcracker, Clara’s mischievous brother Fritz can’t help but break it. When Clara sneaks out of bed at midnight to check on the nutcracker, Clara is transported into a wonderful world of a Nutcracker Prince, Sugar Plum Fairy and gingerbread soldiers.

The production will be adventurous and interesting; an outing that is great for the family. Tickets start at $47, and can be purchased online or at BalletMet’s box office. BalletMet presents The Nutcracker at the Ohio Theatre from Dec. 9-24 at various times. For tickets, casting and more information, click here.

Still to come in BalletMet’s 2016-17 season:

Peter Pan

Feb. 10-12 at the Ohio Theatre

Art in Motion

March 17-25 at the Capitol Theatre

Romeo and Juliet

April 28-30 at the Ohio Theatre

Ray Bruster is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.