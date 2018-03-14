Ballet Met presents Tour de Force March 16-24

See three different choreographed dances in one performance with Ballet Met’s Tour de Force. This collection of short ballets has taken the world by storm with its avant-garde dances and classical musical pairings.

Rubies, the first piece by George Balanchine, is set to music by the famous Russian composer, Stravinsky. This jazzy score matches the feisty and playful movements of the dancers, captivating the audience with a bright and spirited performance.

Following Rubies is Interplay, a ballet choreographed by the renowned Jerome Robbins. Known for his celebrated choreography for the New York City Ballet and works On the Town, West Side Story, and Fiddler on the Roof, Robbins provides rhythmic and high-energy movements to a Morton Gould score.

Ending the show is Edwaard Liang’s The Art of War. Embracing his Chinese military namesake, Liang sculpts dancers into warriors through strong and robust movements. The piece is appropriately paired with a Michael Torke score that embraces the organization of chaos. This short ballet ends the collection by welcoming reflection to the emotional juxtaposition of war and art.

The three performances demonstrate an artistic journey from liberation to war, providing an introspective and entertaining experience that resonates with all.

Ballet Met will perform Tour de Force at Davidson Theatre (77 S. Main St.). Tickets range from $22.50-$75 and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets, including online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Schedule: March 16-24, 2018

Friday, 3/16 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 3/17 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 3/18 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, 3/22 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 3/23 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 3/24 8:00 p.m.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.