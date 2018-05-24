Asian Festival in Columbus Memorial Day weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kim Huncherick

Recognized as one of the only special events of its kind in central Ohio, the Columbus Asian Festival has been an annual staple for more than 20 years and has received tremendous support from the local community, and it's back this year on May 26-27.

Drawing more than 150,000 visitors every year of origins and ethnicities of all kinds, the Asian Festival aims to promote integrity and a sense of community through the importance of cultural diversity.

Festivalgoers can expect to see numerous exhibits including the Asian Festival Gala, aimed to showcase traditions and bring appreciation and awareness to the culture. There will also be a marketplace and plenty of Asian food in abundance to sample and purchase.

The festival is also showcasing classical, folk and contemporary arts, dance, music performances and workshops presented by local, regional, national and international artists.

With activities for the whole family, parents can bring their kids to the special children’s area featuring games, crafts, calligraphy and costumes to dress up in. There are also numerous sports and games to play including ping-pong, sepaktakraw (a similar game to volleyball, but played with feet instead of hands) and many other games that shine a light on local talent and fun competition at the same time.

On Saturday, May 26 the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 27. Admission is free for all throughout the weekend, and free parking and free shuttle rides are included.

Chase Ray is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.