Art Access features Goodwill Studio artists March 2

Revenue from public support and Goodwill retail operations has allowed Goodwill Studio & Gallery to support local artists with disabilities and other barriers since 2006. And now, for the second time, owner of Art Access Gallery Barbara Unverferth has chosen to feature the works of Goodwill artists for Columbus residents to enjoy, with works on display beginning March 2.

Before choosing to open her own gallery in 1992, Unverferth curated for top museums and corporate collections. Since then, she has shown internationally acclaimed contemporary artists in her galleries, and recognizes talent when she sees it.

“What immediately appealed to me about the work coming from the Goodwill Studio and Gallery is that it is just so intuitively good,” says Unverferth. “The Goodwill artists produce exceptionally high-quality work that is a great fit for Art Access.”

Unverferth’s partnership with Goodwill Studio & Gallery began two years ago, when Goodwill resident artists Cody Miller and Deborah Griffing introduced themselves while paying a visit to her gallery. They invited Barbara to visit the Goodwill studio to check out the collective work of Goodwill artists and see if she would consider showing it.

Selected Works will showcase 39 Goodwill artists opening with a reception on March 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., continuing through April 10. Stop by this month and see the dynamic art firsthand. Art Access Gallery is located at 540 Drexel Ave. Columbus, OH 43209. Hours are Wed.-Fri. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about the show, contact Barb at Art Access at 614-338-8325, or email barb@ArtAccessGallery.com. For more information about the Goodwill Studio & Gallery, contact Jane Carroll at 614-570-7948, or email at jane.carroll@gwcols.com.

