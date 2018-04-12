Anna & the Annadroids perform Multiverse April 12-14

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sam Ardrey

Anna and the Annadroids takes contemporary dance to a whole new dimension that explores parallel universes, time travel and other scientific elements. This multimedia production is filled with dramatic fashion, powerful music and surreal video projection that will have you leaving the theatre questioning your very own existence.

On April 12-14, you’ll be able to experience their performance yourself when Anna and the Annadroids present Multiverse at the Riffe Center’s Studio One.

In 2005, Anna Sullivan fashioned the focal point of her production with the invention of her iconic Android characters. These Annadroids portrayed are robotic doll-like figures that radically mirror society’s idolized female form. They mimic each other’s movements in a controlled fashion that show a sense of conformity and compliance to this female perception. However, the Annadroids are constantly trying to break through these constraints and discover their true individuality. As the company states, “The Annadroids are an inspiration for all of mankind.”

Starting off in Columbus, Anna and the Annadroids made their mark on the city through community events, showcases and full-length dance productions. Their popularity gained them three invitations to the New York International Fringe Festival, funding from the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council's Artistic Excellence Award.

Anna and the Annadroids’ success has gained praise from critics alike. David Steel from Noise Pop once said the performance “was one of the most entertaining forms of culture I have ever seen and maybe the most entertaining and immersive dance piece I have ever seen."

Anna and the Annadroids perform Multiverse at the Riffe Center’s Studio One (77 S. High St.) on Thursday, April 12, at 8 p.m., Friday, April 13, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 14, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 ($18 for students and seniors) at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.