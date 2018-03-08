An American in Paris comes to Ohio stage March 6-11

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

As the weather gets warmer and with spring just around the corner, romance and excitement are in the air, which makes it the perfect time to head to the Ohio Theatre for a musical about love and mystery.

The four-time Tony Award-winning An American in Paris will be taking the stage at the Ohio Theatre through March 11, giving central Ohioans the chance to explore France during the tail end of WWII. The play is based upon the 1951 film of the same name, which won six Academy Awards and a Golden Globe.

The story follows American WWII veteran Jerry Mulligan as he works to make a name for himself in Paris as a painter. He soon finds himself locked in a love triangle, and the woman he loves must make the difficult choice between her duty and her heart.

An American in Paris debuted in 2014 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris before opening on Broadway at New York City’s Palace Theatre in 2015. Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon brings the romance of the play to the Ohio Theatre stage with the help of the unforgettable music by George and Ira Gershwin. The show earned more awards than any other musical during the 2015 season.

CAPA and Broadway in Columbus present An American in Paris March 6-11 at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.