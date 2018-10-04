All American Quarter Horse Congress returns Oct. 2

× Expand Photo by Shane Rux

More on the Congress The AAHQC is the largest single-breed horse show in the world

The show hosts the largest collegiate and youth judging contest

There are currently 9.2 million horses living in the U.S., and 307,000 are in Ohio

The industry generates $39 billion in the U.S. each year

Its impact in Ohio comes in at eighth in the nation in terms of state economic impact

Each fall, nearly 700,000 attendees make their way to the Ohio Expo Center to watch more than 7,500 horses and their riders compete on international level in events like cattle cutting, cowboy-mounted shooting and horse jumping.

Spanning three weeks, the All American Quarter Horse Congress (AAQHC) brings in roughly $382 million for the local economy and awards competitors upwards of $3 million in prizes. And it's back now, running Oct. 2-28.

The show also includes four ticketed special events: the Mercuria World Series of Cutting, Professional Bull Riders, Freestyle Reining, and the Equine Chronicle Congress Masters in Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle. Beginning this weekend, visitors are also given the opportunity to tour one of the largest trade shows in the world held at the venue, with vendors offering products like jewelry and farm equipment each day.

Along with special lectures and demonstrations, the AAQHC will offer plenty of delicious food and drink, including cream puffs, stromboli and bourbon chicken.

Admission for the AAQHC is free, and parking is per $25 per vehicle each day ($15 every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) or $75 for the entire event. Tickets and information can be found at www.quarterhorsecongress.com.

Kendall Lindstrom is a contributing writer.