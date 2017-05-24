Actors’ Theatre to perform Julius Caesar May 25

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jerri Shafer Samuel Bowen Partridge, with (from left) Jennifer Feather Youngblood, Victor Little and Travis Horseman in the Actors' Theatre of Columbus production of 'Julius Caesar'

This weekend, Actors’ Theatre of Columbus is bringing Ancient Rome to Columbus with their upcoming performance.

Kicking off Actors’ Theatre of Columbus’ 2017 season, Privilege and Power, is this weekend’s performance of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar.

Directed by Phillip J. Hickman, the classic drama about politics and power will be presented in a modern setting. The production will present the audience with a new spin on the pressurized culture of honor, fame, war and betrayal.

“Julius Caesar is as relevant now as it was in Shakespeare’s day,” Hickman says. “This powerful drama drives deeply into the intersection of power, governance, honor and loyalty."

Believed to be written in 1599, Julius Caesar is one of several of Shakespeare’s plays based on true events from Roman history, which also include Coriolanus and Antony and Cleopatra. The play follows the story of Brutus and his struggle with balancing his loyalty to Julius Caesar and his own quest for honor.

Performances will be at Schiller Park on the Amphitheatre Stage every Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. from May 25 to June 18. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theactorstheatre.org for $20 each. Both seats and blanket seating are available.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.