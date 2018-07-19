Actors’ Theatre performs Puss In Boots through Aug. 5

× Expand Photo by Adam Simon Beth Josephsen with (from left) Weston McAloney, Monty Almoro, Dakota Thorn, Treasure Davidson and Angela Joy Baldasare in the Actors’ Theatre of Columbus Production of 'Puss in Boots'

Starting on July 19 through Aug. 5, the Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Puss in Boots on Thursday through Sunday evenings at the Schiller Park Amphitheatre in German Village.

Puss in Boots is a story about a talking cat who serves his master through miscellaneous deeds. The cat wears a hat, holds a sword and, most importantly, sports black boots to do his mysterious deeds. Puss in Boots helps his master find love, gain riches and steal a kingdom with only his wit and bare paws.

The tale was originally written by Giovanni Francesco Straparola in the 1550s, looking to question original literature with social satire and storytelling fit for children and adults. The play was adapted into German in 1797 by Ludwig Tieck. Puss in Boots still remains an icon in pop culture, and was even the subject of his own movie in the 2011 DreamWorks Animation film of the same name.

The Actors’ Theatre of Columbus summer play series is themed Monsters and Men, featuring nightmarish tales of murderous monsters, fairies and talking cats with swords. Directors Phillip J. Hickman and Adam Simon bring the classic fairy tale of Puss in Boots from midwestern literature to life on the streets of Columbus for all to enjoy.

With the combination of the historic environment of German Village and enchanting costumes, Puss in Boots will make audience members feel as though they have travelled back in time to a far off kingdom of mystery and magic.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and all shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets available via RSVP starting at $20 per adult.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.