A preview of Winterfair 2017’s vendors and items

With holiday gift shopping season in full swing, skip the mall and stop by Winterfair instead to pick up one-of-a-kind, locally-made gifts for the loved ones on your list.

The annual event at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair is heaven for the local art junkie or anyone who appreciates eclectic, original art.

This year, Ohio Designer Craftsmen is bringing in more than 400 vendors for a three-day market extravaganza, featuring handcrafted ceramics, woodwork, glass, paintings, fine metalwork, fiber weavings, jewelry, fine art, photography and more.

Winterfair will be held Dec. 1-3 in the Bricker Building at the Ohio Expo Center, located at 717 E. 17th Ave. Artists will be selling their works from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Three-day admission is $7 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger, and can be purchased online or at the door. A limited number of discounted tickets are available in advance at the Ohio Craft Museum for only $5.

Of the 400-plus vendors stopping by Columbus for Winterfair this weekend, here are a few artists to keep an eye out for.

​Courtney DeYoung

Handmade jewelry created one piece at a time in her home studio

High-quality, carefully hand painted ceramic clay

Craig Whitten

Hand scripted Chinese calligraphy

Asian-inspired paintings and watercolors

Elizabeth Andrews

Original etchings of metal plates

Fine reproductions, including Always Keep Your Elephants Calm

Jeff and Lynn Vollmer

One-of-a-kind, puzzling boxes

Made from domestic root burls with unique textures and natural colorations

Mike Barnes

Leather covered switch plates

Customizable wallets with beautiful leaf imprints

Leather dye possibilities include light, medium and dark brown

For a full-length artist directory conveniently arranged by medium, visit the Winterfair website.

