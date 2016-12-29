Try your luck on New Year’s at Eldorado Scioto Downs

You can stay here in Columbus, but still have a New Orleans New Year.

On New Year’s Eve, Eldorado Scioto Downs will celebrate the end of 2016 by rolling out the gold, purple and green carpet for a celebration with a Mardi Gras twist.

This year, CityScene Magazine readers voted Eldorado Scioto Downs as “Best Place to Spend New Year’s Eve.” The evening begins with a 5 p.m. surf and turf clubhouse dinner, which includes salads, dinner rolls, filet mignon, shrimp scampi, garlic potatoes and oven-roasted asparagus. For ONE Club members, the dinner is $40 per person, or $75 per couple with options to be seated at 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. with a cash bar available 30 minutes prior. For nonmembers, the dinner is $50 per person.

Along with a variety of free play and prizes that include a $2,017 cash drawing, Eldorado Scioto Downs will also host Columbus pianist Tracy Carter. Carter will play live at the clubhouse dinner as well as the High Limits Lounge. Junkbox, a local party and cover band, will play in Brew Brothers starting at 10 p.m. Also starting at 10 p.m., patrons will have the chance to step into the shoes of a lead singer at the Veil Bar’s live band karaoke, featuring Dirty Money. Attendees can also watch the college playoff games at various venues throughout Eldorado Scioto Downs.

For more information, visit www.sciotodowns.com.

Hannah Bealer is an editor. Feedback welcome at hbealer@cityscenecolumbus.com.