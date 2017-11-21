A Christmas Carol comes to Ohio Theatre Nov. 24-26

Charles Dickens’ famous Christmas tale will come to the capital city once again to continue a 30-year tradition. From opera renditions to more traditional play settings, A Christmas Carol is a story that has been around since 1843 and doesn’t plan on going anywhere any time soon. It’s a staple in anyone’s holiday festivities, and Charles Jones will make sure you remember his artistic masterpiece long after you leave the Ohio Theatre.

The story follows a grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge as he navigates the holiday season alone. Once again, he is unable to find enough love in his heart to spare his only employee, Bob Cratchit, a day off work so that Cratchit can spend time with his sick son, Tiny Tim, on Christmas Eve. During the night, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his late business partner, Marley, who warns him of more visitations he will receive later on.

Sure enough, Scrooge is later visited by the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas to Come, who all teach him a valuable lesson that Scrooge will never forget. Witness the spooky renditions of Dickens’ classic ghosts along with the unforgettable Christmas carols at the heart of the story.

Opening night kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 with performances through the weekend until Sunday, featuring different cast stars every showing. Tickets start at $25. All guests must provide a ticket at the door regardless of age.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.