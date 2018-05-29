CityScene July 2018 Launch Party- Best of the 'Bus

Splash Gallery Image
Join the Fun
What: CityScene Magazine's July 2018 Best of the 'Bus Launch Party
When: Thursday, July 12 from 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Copious + Notes, 520 S. High St.
Why: To celebrate the launch of CityScene Magazine's July issue and our Best of the 'Bus 2018 winners.
Best of the 'Bus
We are very excited to officially announce the reader-nominated and voted winners of the 2018 Best of the 'Bus survey! Come to Copious from 5:30-8 p.m. to enjoy food and drinks, watch the award ceremony and win prizes.
city bbq
Pillow
Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live
Little Shop of Horrors
Prizes, Prizes & More Prizes
Though we are gathering to celebrate the Best of the 'Bus 2018 winners, guests will have the chance to win as well. Check back to the list of prizes below, as we will be updating it frequently leading up to the event.
- Shadowbox Live ticket vouchers
- $20 Fleurish Home gift card
- Cabeau Evolution travel pillow
- $25 Copious gift card
- $25 City BBQ gift card