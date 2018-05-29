CityScene July 2018 Launch Party- Best of the 'Bus

× Expand Splash Gallery Image

Join the Fun

What: CityScene Magazine's July 2018 Best of the 'Bus Launch Party

When: Thursday, July 12 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Copious + Notes, 520 S. High St.

Why: To celebrate the launch of CityScene Magazine's July issue and our Best of the 'Bus 2018 winners.

Best of the 'Bus

We are very excited to officially announce the reader-nominated and voted winners of the 2018 Best of the 'Bus survey! Come to Copious from 5:30-8 p.m. to enjoy food and drinks, watch the award ceremony and win prizes.

Prizes, Prizes & More Prizes

Though we are gathering to celebrate the Best of the 'Bus 2018 winners, guests will have the chance to win as well. Check back to the list of prizes below, as we will be updating it frequently leading up to the event.