95th Annual TWIG Bazaar comes to town Nov. 12

Nationwide Children’s Hospital has made impressive strides in pediatric medicine, but what could a state of the art research hospital possibly do with a twig?

TWIG stands for Together With Important Goals, and the organization consists of groups of women throughout central Ohio that support the Nationwide Children’s Hospital through a variety of different fundraisers. The biggest fundraiser of the year is the annual TWIG Bazaar, which will celebrate its 95th consecutive year this weekend.

Over the years, TWIG groups have raised more than $30 million for Nationwide Children’s, helping to pay for patient care expenses, cancer research and education for the community.

This year, the bazaar will be held Nov. 12 at the Ohio Expo Center Fairgrounds. Artisans and designers have created both traditional and unique items, ranging from home décor to children’s toys, all of which will be for sale. Reaching more than 3,000 patrons from around the city, one hundred percent of the proceeds will go right to Nationwide Children’s.

Organizers encourage both artisans and shoppers to attend this event with free admission. There will even be special activities for those with children, including pictures with Santa and projects to make and take home. The bazaar kicks of Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Lausche Building.

Want to get a first look and make sure you see all that the bazaar has to offer? Attendees who make a $25 donation to the hospital will receive early-access passes.

For more information about TWIG, including membership options, future events and more about its work with Nationwide Children’s, please visit its website.

