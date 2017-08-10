90sFest brings TLC, throwbacks to Columbus Aug. 12

×

Get out your acid wash jeans and flannels because it’s time for 90sFest round two in Columbus.

Everyone’s favorite Atlanta-based R&B girl group, TLC, is headlining this Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Columbus Commons. Other musical guests include Blackstreet, the group that brought you “No Diggity;” C+C Music Factory, who brought us the classic “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now);” 17th Floor; and Dj Suga Ray.

Don’t miss your chance to bust out your favorite fanny pack, graphic tee featuring your favorite ’90s cartoon character and all things ’90s from 4-11 p.m. Be ready to be totally immersed in the (dirty) pop culture of the ’90s at this festival, perhaps best described as a time-travelling experience.

Festival partners bring food, beverage, merchandise and activities that embody all of your childhood memories – and some of your adult favorites. This year’s festival partners include Nickelodeon, the Splat, Furby Connect, Hasbro, Jolly Rancher, SunnyD, Fresh Prints Studio, VaporFi, Great Lakes Brewing Co. and more.

Nickelodeon and the Splat are sure to bring that green goo that everybody loves. That’s right; if you come out to the festival you’ll have the chance to get slimed! They’ve also been known to bring a Legends of the Hidden Temple-inspired obstacle course complete with Olmec, the giant talking stone man, and his endless catchphrases.

Come and show off all of that ’90s memorabilia that your mom told you to throw out years ago, but that you knew would come in handy for a legendary music festival such as this. Dress like your favorite character or just come ready to show off your trivia knowledge at 90sFest 2017 at the Columbus Commons.

General admission tickets are available for $35, along with VIP tickets and special group packages, all of which are available for purchase at 90sFest.com.

