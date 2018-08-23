75 & Still Kickin’ celebrates Aug. 24-26 with CDT

× Expand Photo courtesy of Les Kleen

Kick it with Krohn 75 & Still Kickin' at the Columbus Dance Theatre's Fisher Theatre

• Friday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

Here in central Ohio, we’re lucky to have a wealth of talented artists. From jazz musicians and contemporary dancers to graffiti artists and glass blowers, filling a weekend with a variety of mediums is easy. However, few performers boast a range as wide as David Jon Krohn’s.

Krohn’s Twitter bio is a grocery list of titles: dancer, actor, choreographer, mime, juggler, stilt walker, fire eater and, perhaps most interesting as it follows such a varied list, electrician. This weekend, Krohn will celebrate his 75th birthday with the Columbus Dance Theatre as he performs 75 & Still Kickin’.

“David Krohn is a very special artist,” says Tim Veach, artistic director for CDT. “David has enriched the Columbus community for decades as a dancer, performance mime, designer and true auteur artist of the theater. WE are so excited to be able to present David in this solo concert series in August as we all celebrate the birthday of this very special member of the Columbus arts community.”

Those native to Columbus have likely seen Krohn in some form or another, as he performed as an artist in residence at Columbus City Schools and took up the stilts to perform as Uncle Sam for Columbus’ 4th of July celebrations.

During his performance of 75 & Still Kickin’, Krohn will relive signature works including Casey at the Bat and The Three Legged Man. Audiences can also expect something new, as he will perform a 20-minute work, Poems from the Woods of Maine, which was inspired by his passion for the outdoors and his history traveling to the wilderness of Maine.

“With David there is a full range of options of what might happen on stage. You could have stilts, juggling, dance, mime, acting and, without question, a lot of fun,” says Veach. “To be able to celebrate a performer at the age of 75 in a world that is usually consigned to the young is a true pleasure for Columbus Dance Theatre.”

Celebrate David Jon Krohn in 75 & Still Kickin’ at the Columbus Dance Theatre’s Fisher Theatre Aug. 24-26. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday’s performance begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, and can be purchased at 614-849-0227 or www.columbusdancetheatre.com.

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.