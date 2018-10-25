5 Things to do in Columbus Oct. 25-28

× Expand Photo courtesy of Infinite Impact

1.) National Veterans Memorial and Museum Grand Opening and Dedication (Oct. 27)

National Veterans Memorial & Museum

2-3 p.m.

After months of construction, the National Veterans Memorial & Museum is set to open their doors to the public. Join the NVMM for the grand opening ceremony that will feature some of the distinguished veterans whose stories played key roles in the creation of this museum. General Colin Powell is set to deliver the keynote address.

2.) Hard Day’s Night (Oct. 25-26)

Peggy R. McConnel Arts Center

Performance starts 7:30 p.m. each night

The nationally praised Beatle’s tribute band takes up a weekend residency at the McConnel Arts Center. Hard Day’s Night captures the essence of The Beatle’s music, attire and iconic instruments as they cruise through some of the group’s most memorable hits.

3.) The Jefferson Series Presents: The National Security Town Hall, Moderated by Dr. Fareed Zakaria (Oct. 25)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

7-8:15 p.m.

Dr. Fareed Zakaria, a columnist and host of the popular CNN show Fareed Zakaria GPS moderates a discussion on national security. The conversation will feature Stephen Hadley (former U.S. National Security Advisor), General Michael Hayden (retired four-star general and former director of the CIA) as well as Ambassador Samantha Power formerly of the United Nations.

Photo courtesy of Buzz Crisafulli Evolutionaries

4.) Final Day of Evolutionaries (Oct. 28)

Shadowbox Live

2 and 7 p.m.

Evolutionaries celebrates two of the most iconic individuals in the world of music and pop culture, Prince and David Bowie. You do not want to miss this powerful tribute and arguably one of Shadowbox’s strongest performances.

5.) Historic Dublin Chili Cookoff (Oct. 27)

Downtown Historic Dublin

1-4 p.m.

The 10th annual Historic Dublin Chili Cookoff brings some of your favorite Historic Dublin restaurants together and pits them against each other to see who ultimately has the best chili in Dublin. Come out and try 7 unique chilis and help raise money for the Dublin Food Pantry.

Bonus

6.) Halloween Block Party (Oct. 27)

Grandview Cafe and Balboa

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

More this Weekend

Oct. 26- 27: Columbus HighBall

Oct. 24-27: CSO's Italian Festival

Oct. 27: 40th annual Great Pumpkin Run