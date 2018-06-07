5 Things to Do in Columbus June 8-10

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wizard World

From the Columbus Arts Festival to the beginning of the Sundays at the Scioto concert series, there is plenty to do in Columbus this weekend. Here are five events to keep you busy and entertained for the second weekend of June.

1.) 2018 Wizard World Comic Con (June 8-10)

405 Neil Ave.

The largest running North American pop culture expo makes a stop in Columbus this weekend. From Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Justice League) and Mike Colter (Marvel’s Luke Cage), the Wizard World Comic Con boasts no shortage of stars who will be in attendance.

2.) Summer Sizzlers Series BBQ (June 9)

4640 Wynaddotte Dr.

Enjoy local live music from, wine and the opportunity to prepare your own grilled chicken breast, salmon or ribeye steak at Wyandotte Winery. Don’t worry if you aren’t comfortable around the grill, professional help will be available to all attendees.

3.) Commons For Kids (June 8)

160 S. High St.

Bring the kids out every Friday this summer for a morning full of performances, bounce houses, arts and crafts and a number of activities to inspire creativity in the Columbus Common’s children focused series.

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Commons For Kids

4.) The Vindys Live at Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza

5601 N. High St.

Hailing from Youngstown, Ohio, The Vindys are a must-see act growing in popularity throughout Ohio. Drawing inspiration from acts such as Norah Jones, The Alabama Shakes and Amy Winehouse, The Vindys have played to crowds at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, House of Blues, Youngstown State and much more.

5.) 12th Annual Farm Fresh 5K (June 9)

987 N. Waggoner Rd.

Enjoy the landscape of Shepherd’s Corner Ecology Center with this all-age race all while helping feed the hungry. The course goes through natural gardens, wooded paths and meadow trails. Register for the race here