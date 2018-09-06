5 things to do in Columbus September 7-9

× Expand Photo courtesy of Irvin PR

1.) A&F Challenge (September 7)

Abercrombie and Fitch Home Office

5-10 p.m.

The A&F Challenge is the world’s largest fundraising event for the SeriousFun Children’s Network and has raised more than 16 million dollars for various non-profit organizations since its beginnings in 2001. With a 5K, music, food and drink and a number of different activities, this year is set to be one of the best yet. Musical headliners this year include Fitz and the Tantrums, Judah and the Lion, Betty Who and Van William.

2.) 934 Festival (September 7-8)

934 Gallery

Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday 1-11 p.m.

The third annual 934 Festival has now been expanded to two days and features an exhibit by local artist Dana Lynn Harper. Live art and music, along with plenty of craft beer and food accompany this one of a kind events, benefiting the 934 Gallery, a volunteer operated arts space in the Milo Arts Space.

3.) Buddy Guy @ Express Live! (September 8)

Express Live!

6:30 p.m.

Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy is set to take the Express Live Stage in support of his latest release “The Blues Is Alive And Well.” Guy is the recipient of the Presidential National Medal of Arts, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and winner of seven Grammy Awards to name a few accomplishments from his illustrious career.

4.) Water Lantern Festival (September 8)

Scioto Mile

5-9:30 p.m.

Join together to launch lanterns to send messages of hope, love, unity and peace along the Scioto River in this unique event.

5.) 2018 Fall Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show (September 9)

Makoy Event Center

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Original homemade items will be on sale from local artists and craft makers. Portions of proceeds from this event go to support Charity Newsies. Seven Little Sliders food truck will also be on location for all of your food needs.

More This Weekend

September 7-9: Columbus Oktoberfest

September 9: New Albany Walking Classic

September 9: Kitchen Kapers Tour