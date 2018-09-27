5 Things to do in Columbus September 28-30

1.) JMSN Live @ Rumba Café (September 28)

Rumba Café

Doors at 8 p.m.

The multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter will be taking the Rumba Café stage in support of his latest soulful release Velvet. JMSN has worked with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and a number of other prominent figures in the world of music.

2.) Columbus Coffee Festival (September 29- 30)

Ohio History Center & Ohio Village

4-9 p.m.

Now entering its third year, Ohio’s largest coffee celebration is back again bringing together two dozen coffee roasters and shops for a weekend fueled by coffee. This is the perfect opportunity to sample and find your new favorite brew as the colder months slowly approach.

3.) Dog Days Done Gone Dog Pagent (September 29)

Zaftig Brewing Co.

3-5 p.m.

Benefiting Habitat for Humanity’s The House that Beer Built and with a pledge to help build a home for a family in need for summer 2019, this pageant is all about your dog. A number of different prizes will be available for best costume, best in show, most unusual and much more. Come out and enjoy one of Columbus’s best breweries and celebrate your furry companion.

4.) Echoes in Time Theatre: The Woman behind the Brothers: Katharine Wright’s Story (Through September 29)

Ohio History Center

1 & 3 p.m.

Katherine Wright was the youngest sister of Orville and Wilbour Wright and had a prominent role in her family’s history. She was the only Wright child to go to college and helped in the experiments of her brothers’ flights. Learn more this weekend with this one woman performance by Joby Easley.

5.) Don Scott Trot 5K (September 29)

The Ohio State University Airport

Registration begins at 7 a.m.

Step foot on the airport runway in this rare opportunity to run or walk across the airport’s runways and taxiways.

