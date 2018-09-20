5 Things to do in Columbus September 21-23

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Columbus Children's Theatre

1.) Mary Poppins Jr. (Through September 30)

Park Street Theatre

Times Vary

The timeless Disney classic, Mary Poppins, is brought to life on stage by Columbus Children's Theater. The performance will feature all original music and dances from the award winning Broadway musical in a much more condensed version of this story.

2.) J. Cole KOD Tour Live @ The Schottenstein Center (September 23)

Schottenstein Center

Doors at 7:30 p.m.

The multi-Grammy nominated rapper is coming off KOD, his fifth and arguably most prolific studio release to date. J. Cole is a prolific presence in the world of rap known for his insightful lyricism and was the first artist signed under Jay Z’s Roc Nation label.

3.) Viva Kultura: Cultural Empathy through the Arts (September 21)

McCoy Center for the Arts

6:30-9:30

Formerly known as “Discover India,” Viva Kultura is a showcase of more than 40 artists from 15 different countries across four continents. Performances span from ballet, martial arts, poetry and so much more as ancient tales are brought to life in theatrical performances.

4.) Let’s Get Ready to Ramble at The Fawcett Center (September 23)

The Fawcett Center

4:30-9 p.m.

Join this free live broadcast of WOSU’s 89.7 NPR News, Bluegrass Ramble, that can be heard every Saturday and Sunday. A plethora of bluegrass bands will take the stage alongside your hosts Rich Baker, Chet DeLong and Chris Johnston. There will also be an opportunity to jam outside the Fawcett Center before the broadcast, so bring your instrument!

5.) Kate Campbell with Caroline Cotter (September 21)

Columbus Performing Arts Center (Shedd Theater)

8-10 p.m.

A pioneer of American music, Kate Campbell will be celebrating the release of her newest album, “Damn Sure Blue.”

More this Weekend

Sept. 21-22: In Full Splendor

Sept. 20-29: Big Fish

Sept. 22: Tenor Titans