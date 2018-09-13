5 Things to Do in Columbus September 14-16

× Expand Photo by James Law

1.) Joe Rogan Live @ The Schottenstein Center (September 14)

The Schottenstein Center

8 p.m.

Though he won’t be hanging out with Elon Musk on stage, Rogan brings his Strange Times tour to Columbus and it will surely be a night not to miss. Rogan is best known for his color commentating for UFC and his previous TV hosting gigs with shows such as Fear Factor, The Man Show and Joe Rogan Questions Everything.

2.) Kevin Hart Live @ Nationwide Arena (September 14)

Nationwide Arena

7 p.m.

You have seen him in essentially every major blockbuster movie over the past few years, now is your chance to see him live and in person. Kevin Hart is a global phenomenon and household name in not only comedy but in pop culture as a whole. The comedian is in the midst of a 100-date tour spanning across the entire world and is not slowing down anytime soon.

3.) Columbus Caribbean Festival (September 14- 16)

Scioto Mile- Downtown Columbus

Times Vary throughout weekend

Celebrity Style Events and Abba Music Group presents the second installment of the Columbus Caribbean Festival. This weekend is a celebration of Caribbean culture and heritage and will have plenty of authentic food, music and fun for audiences of all ages. Education is a major part of this festival and proceeds from the event will go to benefit underprivileged kids without the necessities for school in the Caribbean Islands.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce

4.) Grove City Arts in the Alley (September 15-16)

Grove City Town Center

September 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

September 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Grove City Arts in the Alley will be celebrating its 39th year, bringing artists near and far to the city as the Grove City Chamber of Commerce hosts artists young and old in an exciting showcase in historic Town Center. The event is expected to have 30,000 to 40,000 people in attendance. Enjoy live music, food vendors and art throughout this Grove City staple event.

5.) Pizzuti Collection Family Day (September 16)

Pizzuti Collection

Noon-5 p.m.

Come out and enjoy complimentary entry to the Pizzuti Collection and guided tours throughout the art gallery. There will opportunities to make a miniature chair out of cork, wire and paper for both children and adults.

More This Weekend

Sept. 15: Uptown Untapped

Sept. 15-16: NARI Fall Home Improvement Tour

Sept. 15-Dec. 30: Imagining a Better World: The Artwork of Nelly Toll