5 Things to Do in Columbus: Sept. 8-10

A&F Challenge
1. A&F Challenge (Sept. 8, 5-11 p.m.)
Abercrombie & Fitch Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path
The 16th annual A&F Challenge, benefiting SeriousFun Children’s Network, features a 5K, a fun run, music from the Strumbellas and Bastille, and a variety of outdoor camp-themed activities.
2. Ohio Bacon Fest (Sept. 8, 4-11 p.m.)
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
Local food trucks, restaurants and other vendors converge at Columbus Commons to serve up one-of-a-kind, bacon-based delicacies.
3. The Linen Closet and Other Collections (Sept. 8-9, 3 and 7:30 p.m.)
Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.
This three-part solo show by award-winning local dancer Susan Van Pelt Petry focuses on issues faced by women.
4. Opera Project Columbus presents Suor Angelica (Sept. 8-10)
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Opera Project Columbus kicks off its seventh season with the show that started its initial season, Puccini’s one-act opera set in a convent.
5. The Great Westerville Food Truck Fest (Sept. 10, noon-7 p.m.)
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Close to Home Surgery Center, 455 Executive Campus Dr., Westerville
This annual event brings in a long list of local food trucks – as well as live music, children’s activities and a community food-packing service project – for the benefit of the Westerville Area Resource Ministry. The city’s Cops & Kids Day event runs from noon-4 p.m. across the street at the Westerville Sports Complex.
Other Upcoming Events
Shadowbox Live presents The Rocking Dead: Aug. 31-Nov. 11
In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye at Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Sept. 9-Dec. 31