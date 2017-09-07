5 Things to Do in Columbus: Sept. 8-10

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Irvin PR A&F Challenge

1. A&F Challenge (Sept. 8, 5-11 p.m.)

Abercrombie & Fitch Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path

The 16th annual A&F Challenge, benefiting SeriousFun Children’s Network, features a 5K, a fun run, music from the Strumbellas and Bastille, and a variety of outdoor camp-themed activities.

2. Ohio Bacon Fest (Sept. 8, 4-11 p.m.)

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Local food trucks, restaurants and other vendors converge at Columbus Commons to serve up one-of-a-kind, bacon-based delicacies.

3. The Linen Closet and Other Collections (Sept. 8-9, 3 and 7:30 p.m.)

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

This three-part solo show by award-winning local dancer Susan Van Pelt Petry focuses on issues faced by women.

4. Opera Project Columbus presents Suor Angelica (Sept. 8-10)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Opera Project Columbus kicks off its seventh season with the show that started its initial season, Puccini’s one-act opera set in a convent.

5. The Great Westerville Food Truck Fest (Sept. 10, noon-7 p.m.)

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Close to Home Surgery Center, 455 Executive Campus Dr., Westerville

This annual event brings in a long list of local food trucks – as well as live music, children’s activities and a community food-packing service project – for the benefit of the Westerville Area Resource Ministry. The city’s Cops & Kids Day event runs from noon-4 p.m. across the street at the Westerville Sports Complex.

Other Upcoming Events

Shadowbox Live presents The Rocking Dead: Aug. 31-Nov. 11

CAPA presents TajMo: Sept. 8

In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye at Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Sept. 9-Dec. 31