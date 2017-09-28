5 Things to Do in Columbus: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rick Buchanan The Turn of the Screw

1. Opera Columbus presents Britten’s The Turn of the Screw (Sept. 27 – Oct. 1)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Opera Columbus presents the 20th century opera based on the novella by Henry James, which follows a governess in the English countryside who must take care of two children – as well as some potentially supernatural intruders.

2. Recent Landscapes (Sept. 1 – Oct. 11)

Griffin Gallery at Creekside, 77 Mill St., Gahanna

Griffin Gallery at Creekside presents landscapes, many of them painted en plein air style, by Mary Jane Ward.

3. Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition (Sept. 28 – Feb. 11)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The Columbus Museum of Art presents work by its 2017 Columbus Comics Residency artist, Laura Park, known for her work on the I, FUNNY series of children’s books and the Cartoon Network series Over the Garden Wall.

4. Shadowbox Live presents Circle of Blood (Sept. 29 – Nov. 5)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

This futuristic rock musical is inspired by David Mack’s graphic novel Kabuki: Circle of Blood and features five huge projection screens to help Shadowbox Live tell the more visual aspects of the story.

5. Chalk the Block (Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Easton Town Center

Local chalk artists create impressive works of chalk art in the Town Square at Easton Town Center for this annual event, which also features live music.

Other Upcoming Events

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band at Nationwide Arena: Sept. 30

Various fall festivals: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

CAPA presents John Cleese & Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Sept. 30