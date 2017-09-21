5 Things to Do in Columbus: Sept. 22-24

×

1. Michael McEwan: Light and the Landscape (Sept. 22 – Nov. 30)

Keny Galleries, 300 E. Beck St.

Keny Galleries in German Village presents an exhibition of landscapes by local artist Michael McEwan, who it was represented for over 30 years. Also opening Sept. 22, and running through Oct. 25, is Columbus’ Finest (1905-1975): George Bellows and His Contemporaries.

2. Kevala- Dreams Drowned in Glass (Sept. 8 – Oct. 28)

Glass Axis, 610 W. Town St.

Finnish glass artist Sini Majuri presents art created through a combination of 3D design and old-fashioned glassblowing in this Glass Axis exhibition.

3. Union County Covered Bridge Bluegrass Festival (Sept. 22-24)

Pottersburg Bridge, 17131 Inskeep-Cratty Rd., North Lewisburg

A sunset dinner on the bridge Sept. 22 is followed by two days of live bluegrass performances, animal appearances, arts, children’s entertainment, a 5K and a vintage base ball game at the 10th annual Union County Covered Bridge Bluegrass Festival.

4. LGBTQ Community Day and Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live! (Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave.

This day of free admission to the Ohio History Center – with a ticket from the Smithsonian Institute’s website – features a living history performance of Natalie Clifford Barney, a poet, playwright and gay rights activist; information on the history of LGBTQ organizations in Ohio; rainbow octopus-making activities; and a special screening of Columbus drag documentary Kings, Queens and In-Betweens followed by a panel discussion.

5. American International Motorcycle Expo (Sept. 23-24)

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

The American International Motorcycle Expo, the largest powersports show in North America, features hundreds of industry exhibitors from around the world, as well as the opportunity to see countless new motorcycles, test-ride new 2018 models, a motorcycle stunt demo, a vintage cycle show and much more.

Other Upcoming Events

New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day: Sept. 24

CAPA presents Whose Live Anyway?: Sept. 22

Columbus Oktoberfest: Sept. 22-24