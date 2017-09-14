5 Things to Do in Columbus: Sept. 15-17

Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany
New Albany Walking Classic
1. New Albany Walking Classic (Sept. 17, 8 a.m.)
Market Square, New Albany
The 13th annual New Albany Walking Classic features a new five-mile course length and a new walking division, offering appeal for participants and observers alike.
2. Sweet Toofs – The Art of Ed Mironiuk (Sept. 2-30)
Rivet Gallery, 1200 N. High St.
In one of the final two exhibitions before it closes at the end of October, Rivet Gallery presents tooth-themed works of fiber art by New York artist Ed Mironiuk.
3. Alchemy: Transformation in Contemporary Enamels (Sept. 10 – Oct. 22)
Ohio Craft Museum, 160 S. High St.
Ohio Designer Craftsmen presents a national exhibition of work organized by the Enamelist Society.
4. CATCO presents Fun Home (Sept. 13 – Oct. 1)
Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
CATCO puts on the Tony Award-winning play based on Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic novel/memoir, focused on the author’s childhood, her family’s funeral home business and her father’s closeted homosexuality.
5. Independents’ Day (Sept. 16-17)
Franklinton and West Bank Park
The 10th and final Independents’ Day offers food trucks and carts, a beer garden, craft vendors, a small business marketplace, live podcasts, stand-up comedy and roast battles, coffee sampling, children’s entertainment, a haiku death match and lengthy line-up of live musical performances.
Other Upcoming Events
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky V. Drake: Sept. 15
Arts in the Alley: Sept. 16-17